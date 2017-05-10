Lost: two Pits in Columbia, answer to...

Lost: two Pits in Columbia, answer to Blue and Ryeback

Lost: two Pits in Columbia, answer to Blue and Ryeback Lula Holley called to ask for help finding her two friendly Pit Bull dogs, a female and a male, answering to Blue and Ryeback. They have been missing for two days from the Bypass apartments area beside Majestic Yachts in Columbia.

