Lorene Terry Sims, formerly of Casey Co., KY
Lorene Terry Sims, formerly of Casey Co., KY Mrs. Sims was a former seamstress. She enjoyed collecting dolls and shoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|34 min
|CCRx
|163,646
|Moving mobile home
|1 hr
|They do
|5
|Intersection of KY 61/KY 90, Burkesville to be ...
|4 hr
|Lawdog
|7
|Vicki Jeffries
|5 hr
|Peter piper
|2
|5 STAR a drug station
|18 hr
|Police
|3
|Flex Appeal
|20 hr
|Egotistical
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|MVille M
|812
|Cody Cowan (Nov '11)
|Fri
|not a clue
|47
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC