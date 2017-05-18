Little Nell Walker Fernandez,80, Glas...

Little Nell Walker Fernandez,80, Glasgow, KY/Nobob, KY native

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Little Nell Walker Fernandez,80, Glasgow, KY/Nobob, KY native She was a homemaker and a member of the Antioch Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Samuel Jackson & Iola Bernice Wilborn Walker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr ChromiuMan 163,627
Moving mobile home 2 hr Curious 4
Lynlee Jade 3 hr killing your busi... 1
5 STAR a drug station 8 hr Police 3
Vicki Jeffries 10 hr Concerned Lady 1
Flex Appeal 11 hr Egotistical 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 14 hr MVille M 812
Cody Cowan (Nov '11) 19 hr not a clue 47
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,385 • Total comments across all topics: 281,149,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC