Little Nell Walker Fernandez,80, Glasgow, KY/Nobob, KY native
Little Nell Walker Fernandez,80, Glasgow, KY/Nobob, KY native She was a homemaker and a member of the Antioch Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Samuel Jackson & Iola Bernice Wilborn Walker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|ChromiuMan
|163,627
|Moving mobile home
|2 hr
|Curious
|4
|Lynlee Jade
|3 hr
|killing your busi...
|1
|5 STAR a drug station
|8 hr
|Police
|3
|Vicki Jeffries
|10 hr
|Concerned Lady
|1
|Flex Appeal
|11 hr
|Egotistical
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|MVille M
|812
|Cody Cowan (Nov '11)
|19 hr
|not a clue
|47
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC