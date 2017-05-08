Link: New form of local government coming to Pike County

Link: New form of local government co...

New form of local government coming to Pike County

The Adair Fiscal Court meets at 6pmCT, TONIGHT, Tuesday, May 09, 2017, in the Adair Annex Basement, 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY. . Commissioner form of government doesn't start in Fiscal Court, but by petition from the people - so the topic probably won't come up tonight, but many other important matters will.

