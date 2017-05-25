Lind 1st LWC team Golf All-American t...

Lind 1st LWC team Golf All-American team in program history

By Charles Balcom, Assistant Sports Information Director Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY. - Rasmus Broholt Lind became the first NAIA All-American team selection in Lindsey Wilson men's golf history after earning NAIA Third Team All-American honors, the national office announced on Friday.

