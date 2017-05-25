Larry Smith: Campbellsville, Taylor County is in state of crisis

Next earlier article, this story: City of Campbellsville, most of Taylor County is without water By Larry Smith, FM 99.9 The Big Dawg Campbellsville and Taylor County are in a state of emergency this morning, with thousands of residents, hundreds of businesses, and churches - even Taylor Regional Hospital are without water while the Campbellsville Water Company searches for the break in a main which caused the emptying of water towers in the system. Mayor Tony Young has notified the Big Dawg that a public meeting is planned for 1:30pmCT/2:30pmET, at the Campbellsville Civic Center, 205 N Columbia Ave, Campbellsville, KY to address the situation.

