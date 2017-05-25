Larry Smith: Campbellsville, Taylor C...

Larry Smith: Campbellsville, Taylor County is in state of crisis

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Next earlier article, this story: City of Campbellsville, most of Taylor County is without water By Larry Smith, FM 99.9 The Big Dawg Campbellsville and Taylor County are in a state of emergency this morning, with thousands of residents, hundreds of businesses, and churches - even Taylor Regional Hospital are without water while the Campbellsville Water Company searches for the break in a main which caused the emptying of water towers in the system. Mayor Tony Young has notified the Big Dawg that a public meeting is planned for 1:30pmCT/2:30pmET, at the Campbellsville Civic Center, 205 N Columbia Ave, Campbellsville, KY to address the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 min Betty 163,859
Hateful pharmacy tech 1 hr Flim Flam Man 3
punks in kayaks on Green River 1 hr Mister Clean 3
Man who drives orange/red Hummer 7 hr Slowstew 3
Painter 12 hr Old man 2
Needle exchange 14 hr The Press 9
Looking for older women 14 hr Jake 10
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,254 • Total comments across all topics: 281,343,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC