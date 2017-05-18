Land rush business at Free Tipping for Adair Countians

By Ed Waggener Miss Vicky, an official on the Adair County Solid Waste Advisory Committee, checked the situation at the first of two days of Free Tipping at the Mid-State Waste Transfer Station, 877 L. Willis Road, Columbia, KY, and reports that despite the storms and rains, there's a large number of vehicles waiting to unload. Today's schedule was 8am-3pmCT, but she was assured that all those in line at 3pmCT will be served.

