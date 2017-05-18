Land rush business at Free Tipping fo...

Land rush business at Free Tipping for Adair Countians

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

By Ed Waggener Miss Vicky, an official on the Adair County Solid Waste Advisory Committee, checked the situation at the first of two days of Free Tipping at the Mid-State Waste Transfer Station, 877 L. Willis Road, Columbia, KY, and reports that despite the storms and rains, there's a large number of vehicles waiting to unload. Today's schedule was 8am-3pmCT, but she was assured that all those in line at 3pmCT will be served.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 36 min ChromiuMan 163,606
Cody Cowan (Nov '11) 1 hr not a clue 47
What do you think of a bar with live music 2 hr Sigh 28
Tabs 3 hr Slut 6
5 STAR a drug station 4 hr Clean up my town 1
Looking for 2 or 3 acres for sale 4 hr know 3
Lawn mower buy back; reward 21 hr Mowerless 10
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC