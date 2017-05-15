Lady Tiger signs track scholarship

Lady Tiger signs track scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Coastal Courier

Bradwell Institute Senior Elizabeth Santiago recently signed a scholarship to run track at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky. Elizabeth was the Region 2-AAAAAA Champion in the 200m and 400m dashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawn mower buy back; reward 48 min Mowerless 7
Things to do in Columbia 4 hr Need fun 1
Matthew corbin 6 hr More than one 2
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 hr ChromiuMan 163,549
New fitness center 6 hr alphatit 12
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 8 hr SBC 803
Tabs 20 hr Ole d 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,009 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC