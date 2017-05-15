Lady Tiger signs track scholarship
Bradwell Institute Senior Elizabeth Santiago recently signed a scholarship to run track at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky. Elizabeth was the Region 2-AAAAAA Champion in the 200m and 400m dashes.
