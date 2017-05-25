KHS to Celebrate Kentucky's 225th Birthday/Statehood Day
KHS to Celebrate Kentucky's 225th Birthday/Statehood Day By Janene Zaccone News from Commonwealth News Center FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky Historical Society will open a new temporary exhibit and offer free admission to the entire KHS history campus Thursday-Saturday, June 1 - June 3, 2017, in celebration of Statehood Day and Kentucky's 225th birthday. The Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History is located at 100 W Main St., Frankfort, KY, Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am-4pmCT/10am-5pmET.
