KHS to Celebrate Kentucky's 225th Bir...

KHS to Celebrate Kentucky's 225th Birthday/Statehood Day

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

KHS to Celebrate Kentucky's 225th Birthday/Statehood Day By Janene Zaccone News from Commonwealth News Center FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky Historical Society will open a new temporary exhibit and offer free admission to the entire KHS history campus Thursday-Saturday, June 1 - June 3, 2017, in celebration of Statehood Day and Kentucky's 225th birthday. The Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History is located at 100 W Main St., Frankfort, KY, Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am-4pmCT/10am-5pmET.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baseball 56 min Former Player 1
New fitness center 59 min Blow joe 24
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr realigios freedom 163,802
Matthew corbin 2 hr Who 3
pva 3 hr Balloon Payments ... 29
What do you think of a bar with live music 3 hr aww its sad 31
gays 6 hr Traveler 39
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC