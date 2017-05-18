Kelleyville Community Church VBS is 4-8 Jun 2018
By Linda Tucker Kelleyville Community Church, 77 Kellyville Road, in the Coburg Community, Columbia, KY, will have Vacation Bible School 6pmCT/7pmET to 8pmCT/9ET, nightly, This year's theme is "Maker Fun Factory: Created by God, Built for a Purpose." Everyone is invited to attend.
