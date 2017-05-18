Kelleyville Community Church VBS is 4...

Kelleyville Community Church VBS is 4-8 Jun 2018

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

By Linda Tucker Kelleyville Community Church, 77 Kellyville Road, in the Coburg Community, Columbia, KY, will have Vacation Bible School 6pmCT/7pmET to 8pmCT/9ET, nightly, This year's theme is "Maker Fun Factory: Created by God, Built for a Purpose." Everyone is invited to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 min Israel 163,656
Vicki Jeffries 1 hr Terry 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 1 hr Democrat 815
5 STAR a drug station 4 hr City boy 4
News Intersection of KY 61/KY 90, Burkesville to be ... 11 hr Str8 Bruce 8
Anybody seen a creepy guy walking down the road? 12 hr Freddie K 2
Moving mobile home 14 hr They do 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,172,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC