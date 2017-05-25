KDA, local officials to address flood...

KDA, local officials to address floodwater mosquito infestation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

KDA, local officials to address floodwater mosquito infestation Flooding in Land Between the Lakes area has created optimal breeding conditions Click on headline for complete story By Ted Sloan Kentucky Department of Agriculture FRANKFORT - The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is working with local officials in western Kentucky to combat an outbreak of floodwater mosquitoes in the Land Between the Lakes area. "We chose to take a proactive approach to stop these floodwater mosquitoes from becoming a major public nuisance," Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What do you think of a bar with live music 1 hr Sigh 32
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Blacklagoon 163,813
pva 1 hr Mr Twister 33
New fitness center 9 hr Question please 25
Baseball 10 hr Former Player 1
Matthew corbin 11 hr Who 3
gays 15 hr Traveler 39
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,292,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC