KDA, local officials to address floodwater mosquito infestation Flooding in Land Between the Lakes area has created optimal breeding conditions Click on headline for complete story By Ted Sloan Kentucky Department of Agriculture FRANKFORT - The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is working with local officials in western Kentucky to combat an outbreak of floodwater mosquitoes in the Land Between the Lakes area. "We chose to take a proactive approach to stop these floodwater mosquitoes from becoming a major public nuisance," Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.