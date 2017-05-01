Kayaking tragedy on Dale Hollow Lake: Link As kayaking grows in popularity in the CM 4 lake/7 county area, there's a story which reminds everyone that there are risks in the sport, just as there are in any activity: Christina Esparza, 46, Drowns At Dale Hollow Lake , on Chattanooga.com. Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

