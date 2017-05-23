Jones Chapel Cemetery Memorial Day Se...

Jones Chapel Cemetery Memorial Day Service

Jones Chapel Cemetery Memorial Day Service By Chad Parnell The annual Jones Chapel Cemetery Memorial Day service will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at the cemetery, 2700 Jones Chapel Road, Columbia, KY. Bro. Mike Moon from Jones Chapel United Methodist Church will deliver the message at 10amCT.

