JIM: A Hearty Welcome: Dr. Pepper Comes to Town, 1937
JIM: A Hearty Welcome: Dr. Pepper Comes to Town, 1937 In 1937 a tornado blew into town, in he person of James Rives Kerbow, who proposed to make Columbia, KY, the center of production of a potable food product - Dr. Pepper - a softdrink so wholesome the company's advertising recommended, "Drink a bite to eat - at 10, 2, and 4 o'clock."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitbull/ boxer
|1 hr
|Curious
|1
|What do you think of a bar with live music
|3 hr
|Sigh
|30
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Blacklagoon
|163,782
|Hateful pharmacy tech
|12 hr
|Wily
|1
|Making money like mad
|12 hr
|silly goose
|32
|pva
|17 hr
|Mr Twister
|28
|Car chase in town.
|19 hr
|Bewildered bethel
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC