JIM: A Hearty Welcome: Dr. Pepper Com...

JIM: A Hearty Welcome: Dr. Pepper Comes to Town, 1937

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

JIM: A Hearty Welcome: Dr. Pepper Comes to Town, 1937 In 1937 a tornado blew into town, in he person of James Rives Kerbow, who proposed to make Columbia, KY, the center of production of a potable food product - Dr. Pepper - a softdrink so wholesome the company's advertising recommended, "Drink a bite to eat - at 10, 2, and 4 o'clock."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pitbull/ boxer 1 hr Curious 1
What do you think of a bar with live music 3 hr Sigh 30
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr Blacklagoon 163,782
Hateful pharmacy tech 12 hr Wily 1
Making money like mad 12 hr silly goose 32
pva 17 hr Mr Twister 28
Car chase in town. 19 hr Bewildered bethel 7
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,327 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC