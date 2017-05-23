JIM: A Hearty Welcome: Dr. Pepper Comes to Town, 1937 In 1937 a tornado blew into town, in he person of James Rives Kerbow, who proposed to make Columbia, KY, the center of production of a potable food product - Dr. Pepper - a softdrink so wholesome the company's advertising recommended, "Drink a bite to eat - at 10, 2, and 4 o'clock."

