Jeanette Whitlow, 68, Metcalfe Co., KY

Click on headline for complete obituary Jeanette Whitlow, age 68 of Edmonton, KY, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017 at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 2pmCT, at Cedar Flat Cemetery off KY 163/Tompkinsville Road, South of Edmonton, KY.

