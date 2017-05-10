Intersection of KY 61/KY 90, Burkesvi...

Intersection of KY 61/KY 90, Burkesville to be temporarily closed

There are 3 comments on the Columbia Magazine story from 1 hr ago, titled Intersection of KY 61/KY 90, Burkesville to be temporarily closed. In it, Columbia Magazine reports that:

Intersection of KY 61/KY 90, Burkesville to be temporarily closed KYTC advises motorists to plan alternate routes for travel Columbia to Tennessee, Tennessee to Columbia, Albany to reconnect with KY 90, Metcalfe to Albany.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
please

Campbellsville, KY

#1 10 hrs ago
Why it closed
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
bert chills

United States

#2 9 hrs ago
nothing but dopers and drunks live on 61 anyway...welfare boulevard

Judged:

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Right

Edmonton, KY

#4 3 hrs ago
bert chills wrote:
nothing but dopers and drunks live on 61 anyway...welfare boulevard
You should know since that's where you live.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gays 3 hr Wondering Why 36
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 6 hr True Bible Teachings 794
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 hr Paul 163,417
Lawn mower buy back; reward 8 hr Mowerless 1
13-14 yr old girl/boyfriend going home from sch... (Sep '12) 8 hr Grim Reaper 37
the music thread (Mar '12) 8 hr texas pete 48
Making money like mad 12 hr picklesandpeanuts 30
Stanziano 13 hr green bean 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,322 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC