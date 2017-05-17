Information needed: KY 704 burglary W...

Information needed: KY 704 burglary Wed 17 May 2017

Click on headline for complete story By Richard Phelps The home of Ben & Elizabeth Ballour at 1784 Fairplay Road was burglarized between 7:30amCT and 12:30pmCT on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Taken in the burglary were jewelry, rings, bracelets, necklaces, a diamond ring, a walnut jewelry box, and coins.

