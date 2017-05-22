Ignite the Fire at Journey to Recovery, Fri 26 May 2017 Journey to Recovery, 24 Burnette Road, Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY, will host "Ignite the Fire" coming Friday Night, May 26, 2017, at 6pmCT. Journey To Contact: 270-566-3292 - Laverne Hadley Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.