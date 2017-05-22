Ignite the Fire at Journey to Recover...

Ignite the Fire at Journey to Recovery, Fri 26 May 2017

Ignite the Fire at Journey to Recovery, Fri 26 May 2017 Journey to Recovery, 24 Burnette Road, Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY, will host "Ignite the Fire" coming Friday Night, May 26, 2017, at 6pmCT. Journey To Contact: 270-566-3292 - Laverne Hadley

Columbia, KY

