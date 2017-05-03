Gladys Rachel Derringer, 74, Casey Co...

Gladys Rachel Derringer, 74, Casey County, KY

Gladys Rachel Derringer, 74, Casey County, KY Gladys was a former employee of Union Underwear, Gladys loved gardening and working in her flower beds, was a member of Carr's Chapel First Church of God, she was a former square dancer with the Casey County Swingers, former member of the D.A.V. Auxiliary and a former member of the Casey County Hospital Auxiliary and a Mother figure to most of her Nieces and Nephews.

