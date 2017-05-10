Garnett Kessler, 92, Adair County, KY
Garnett Kessler, 92, Adair County, KY He was the patriarch of a leading Northwest Adair County, KY, family. He a native of Adair County, KY, and a resident of the Portland Community of Adair County, KY, at the time of her death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Anonymous1 l
|163,411
|Making money like mad
|4 hr
|answer
|27
|gays
|4 hr
|not a clue
|34
|Stanziano
|9 hr
|Mcgriff
|1
|Bi guys (Jul '13)
|12 hr
|Str8guy
|22
|Looking for fun
|12 hr
|Str8guy
|1
|Psychiatrist?
|15 hr
|Flim Flam Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC