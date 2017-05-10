Flona Beatrice Roy, 101, Russell Co., KY

Flona Beatrice Roy, 101, Russell Co., KY

Flona Beatrice Roy, 101, Russell Co., KY She was the daughter of the late Ephraim Nathan & Sarah Elizabeth Gosser Norman, and the widow of Orvis Roy. She leaves 16 direct living descendants.

