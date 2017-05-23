Five from Metcalfe receive degrees fr...

Five from Metcalfe receive degrees from Lindsey Wilson

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Five from Metcalfe receive degrees from Lindsey Wilson By Mariah Stearns Five Metcalfe County residents received undergraduate or graduate degrees at Lindsey Wilson College's 105th commencement ceremony, held May 13 in Biggers Sports Center. The college capped off its largest graduating class in the college's 114-year history at Saturday's spring commencement, held before a record crowd of over 3,000 guests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pva 14 min Balloon Payments ... 13
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 45 min Blacklagoon 163,750
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 1 hr Sasquatch 835
Car chase in town. 2 hr Bystander 5
Man who drives orange/red Hummer 3 hr Jon 2
Vicki Jeffries 6 hr Xxx 9
Looking for older women 6 hr Galy 8
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,529 • Total comments across all topics: 281,230,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC