Five from Metcalfe receive degrees from Lindsey Wilson By Mariah Stearns Five Metcalfe County residents received undergraduate or graduate degrees at Lindsey Wilson College's 105th commencement ceremony, held May 13 in Biggers Sports Center. The college capped off its largest graduating class in the college's 114-year history at Saturday's spring commencement, held before a record crowd of over 3,000 guests.

