Five from Columbia graduate from Campbellsville University

2 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Five from Columbia graduate from Campbellsville University Campbellsville University had a record 558 graduates in May of 2017; 760 for academic year. Degrees were bestowed over the course of four separate ceremonies last Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13th, 2017.

