Fish Fry at Knifley, KY Sat 3 Jun 2013 for Elk Horn UMC Elk Horn United Methodist Church will be having its annual fish fry 3:30pmCT/4:30pmET-7:30pmCT/8:30pmET, on Saturday June 3, 2017, at Camp Knifley Emmaus Campgrounds, 12190 Knifley Road, Knifley, KY. Cost is $8.00 for all-you-can-eat fish, baked potato or French fries, hush puppies and baked or green beans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.