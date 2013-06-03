Fish Fry at Knifley, KY Sat 3 Jun 2013 for Elk Horn UMC
Fish Fry at Knifley, KY Sat 3 Jun 2013 for Elk Horn UMC Elk Horn United Methodist Church will be having its annual fish fry 3:30pmCT/4:30pmET-7:30pmCT/8:30pmET, on Saturday June 3, 2017, at Camp Knifley Emmaus Campgrounds, 12190 Knifley Road, Knifley, KY. Cost is $8.00 for all-you-can-eat fish, baked potato or French fries, hush puppies and baked or green beans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car chase in town.
|7 min
|Pecked a peck
|2
|Looking for older women
|10 min
|Fukbuddy
|3
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|nanoanomaly
|163,735
|Flex Appeal
|8 hr
|Really
|3
|But wipping
|11 hr
|Jon
|1
|gays
|11 hr
|Gay Pride
|38
|young boy looking for older women (Sep '11)
|15 hr
|Fukbuddy
|104
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC