Fish Fry at Knifley, KY Sat 3 Jun 201...

Fish Fry at Knifley, KY Sat 3 Jun 2013 for Elk Horn UMC

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Fish Fry at Knifley, KY Sat 3 Jun 2013 for Elk Horn UMC Elk Horn United Methodist Church will be having its annual fish fry 3:30pmCT/4:30pmET-7:30pmCT/8:30pmET, on Saturday June 3, 2017, at Camp Knifley Emmaus Campgrounds, 12190 Knifley Road, Knifley, KY. Cost is $8.00 for all-you-can-eat fish, baked potato or French fries, hush puppies and baked or green beans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Car chase in town. 7 min Pecked a peck 2
Looking for older women 10 min Fukbuddy 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr nanoanomaly 163,735
Flex Appeal 8 hr Really 3
But wipping 11 hr Jon 1
gays 11 hr Gay Pride 38
young boy looking for older women (Sep '11) 15 hr Fukbuddy 104
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,633 • Total comments across all topics: 281,215,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC