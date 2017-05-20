Family fun event scheduled at Blair P...

Family fun event scheduled at Blair Park 20 May 2017

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Family fun event scheduled at Blair Park 20 May 2017 A special event for families -- Family Fun in The Sun -- is coming up on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 2-4pmCT at the Jim Blair Park and Recreation Center, 901 Hudson Street, Columbia, Ky. The event is to introduce new playground equipment plus a Story Walk with a free book for the 1st 40 families, the newest Monarch Way Station for Adair County, and inflatables for kids, hot dogs and drinks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Messenger 163,415
Stanziano 2 hr dogman 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 2 hr Fishroy 793
Psychiatrist? 2 hr Need Help 3
Making money like mad 2 hr I got boots 29
Bi guys (Jul '13) 4 hr Jackknifed 23
gays 13 hr not a clue 34
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,895 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC