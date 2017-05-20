Family fun event scheduled at Blair Park 20 May 2017 A special event for families -- Family Fun in The Sun -- is coming up on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 2-4pmCT at the Jim Blair Park and Recreation Center, 901 Hudson Street, Columbia, Ky. The event is to introduce new playground equipment plus a Story Walk with a free book for the 1st 40 families, the newest Monarch Way Station for Adair County, and inflatables for kids, hot dogs and drinks.

