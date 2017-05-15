Everett Wheeler, 84, Adair County, KY...

Everett Wheeler, 84, Adair County, KY/Daviess County, KY native

Everett Wheeler, 84, Adair County, KY/Daviess County, KY native He was commercial well driller for Moody's of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio for years, a US Air Force Veteran and was of the Baptist faith. He was the son of the late Parrish & Mary Simmons Wheeler.

