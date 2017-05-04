Duffel Bag Drive aims is to help 100s...

Duffel Bag Drive aims is to help 100s of children in foster care

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Duffel Bag Drive aims is to help 100s of children in foster care 'Many people don't realize that often times when children are removed from their home and placed into state custody, all their belongings are literally stuffed into a black garbage bag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anderson PIZZA (Aug '13) 38 min truth 24
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 48 min UnPolitically Cor... 163,250
top 2 7 hr BillyHumble 1
Adair co nuisance committee 18 hr Old school 8
devon perkins (Aug '16) Wed Joseph 8
Charles Barnes May 2 Renter 15
Kosair & LWC May 1 BillyHumble 16
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,743 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC