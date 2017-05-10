Driver airlifted from scene of Millto...

Driver airlifted from scene of Milltown Road crash

1 hr ago

Driver airlifted from scene of Milltown Road crash Driver lost control of Chevrolet Blazer on Milltown Road, left the roadway; vehicle came to rest in a creek bed. ACSO Deputy says speed believed to have been a factor and charges could be pending.

