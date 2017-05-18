Dorothy Schickel, 91, Cumberland Co., KY

Dorothy Schickel, 91, Cumberland Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Dorothy Schickel, 91, Cumberland Co., KY She was a member of a leading Cumberland County, KY, family. She was the daughter of the late Barton Thrasher & Vela Poindexter Thrasher and the widow of Dr. Joseph Schickel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 hr CCRx 163,648
News Intersection of KY 61/KY 90, Burkesville to be ... 7 hr Str8 Bruce 8
Anybody seen a creepy guy walking down the road? 7 hr Freddie K 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 8 hr CUT D O GG 814
Moving mobile home 10 hr They do 5
Vicki Jeffries 14 hr Peter piper 2
5 STAR a drug station Sat Police 3
Cody Cowan (Nov '11) Fri not a clue 47
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,044 • Total comments across all topics: 281,168,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC