Dorothy Schickel, 91, Cumberland Co., KY
Dorothy Schickel, 91, Cumberland Co., KY She was a member of a leading Cumberland County, KY, family. She was the daughter of the late Barton Thrasher & Vela Poindexter Thrasher and the widow of Dr. Joseph Schickel.
