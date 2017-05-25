Cynthiana man guilty of robbery invol...

Cynthiana man guilty of robbery involving Lexington pharmacy

Click on headline for complete story From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Kentucky LEXINGTON, KY - A Cynthiana, KY, man has been convicted by a jury of federal charges related to the robbery of a Lexington Rite Aid. On Thursday, a federal jury in Lexington found Miguel David Ayala, 38, guilty of pharmacy robbery and possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone pills.

