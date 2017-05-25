Cynthiana man guilty of robbery involving Lexington pharmacy

Click on headline for complete story From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Kentucky LEXINGTON, KY - A Cynthiana, KY, man has been convicted by a jury of federal charges related to the robbery of a Lexington Rite Aid. On Thursday, a federal jury in Lexington found Miguel David Ayala, 38, guilty of pharmacy robbery and possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone pills.

