Community Garden kickoff day 24 May 2...

Community Garden kickoff day 24 May 2017 in Edmonton, KY

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

The Metcalfe County Community Garden, across from the Metcalfe County Extension Office, 422 East Street, Edmonton, will have its kickoff day starting at 9amCT, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. All residents of Metcalfe County are welcome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Car chase in town. 7 min Pecked a peck 2
Looking for older women 10 min Fukbuddy 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr nanoanomaly 163,735
Flex Appeal 8 hr Really 3
But wipping 11 hr Jon 1
gays 11 hr Gay Pride 38
young boy looking for older women (Sep '11) 15 hr Fukbuddy 104
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,633 • Total comments across all topics: 281,215,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC