Columbia Masons reward ACPC students with perfect attendance

Click on headline for complete story, names of students who maintained perfect attendance for school year 2016-2017 at Adair County Primary Center By Patty Jones, Principal, Adair County Primary Center Members of the Columbia Masonic Lodge presented bikes to six students who had perfect attendance for the year at Adair County Primary Center on Friday, May 19, 2017. They are the winners Jerrod Phelps, Patrick Oliver, Natalie Goodin, Arlis Price, Emma Burton, and Emily Hart.

