Columbia Baptist Church VBS is 4-8 Ju...

Columbia Baptist Church VBS is 4-8 Jun 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

By Aaron LaBarge, Youth Minister Columbia Baptist Church Columbia Baptist Church, 201 Greensburg Street, Columbia, KY will hold Vacation Bible School, 5:30-8:15pmCT each evening, Sun through Thu, 4-8 Jun 2017. This year's theme is "Operation Arctic."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bi guys (Jul '13) 7 min Str8guy 22
Looking for fun 9 min Str8guy 1
gays 10 min Str8guy 32
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 43 min usa 163,404
Psychiatrist? 3 hr Flim Flam Man 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 3 hr MAGA 791
Making money like mad 14 hr I got boots 25
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC