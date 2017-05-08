Class delivers blankets to Norton Children's Hospital

Click on headline for full article with photo By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Students in Cindy Walker's eighth grade advanced reading class traveled to Louisville last month to deliver handmade blankets to Norton Children's Hospital, after reading a book - "Drums, Girls, and Dangerous Pie" - about a child battling cancer. Inspired by the book to help real people in the protagonist's situation, the students made, by hand, more than two dozen blankets to be given to patients at the hospital.

