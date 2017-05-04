Carolyn

Carolyn

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Carolyn Taylor, 60 Taylor County, KY She had worked in the past as a sales clerk at the Dollar General in Campbellsville where she was loved by all who got to know her as well as working at the Pit Stop where she was known as "Granny". Her husband, Eugene Taylor, with whom she enjoyed riding their Harley Davidson motorcycle, preceded her in death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 24 min Betty 163,237
top 2 2 hr BillyHumble 1
Adair co nuisance committee 13 hr Old school 8
devon perkins (Aug '16) Wed Joseph 8
Charles Barnes May 2 Renter 15
Kosair & LWC May 1 BillyHumble 16
anderson PIZZA (Aug '13) Apr 30 Pissed 23
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,077 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC