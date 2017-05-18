Carol Perkins: The Louisville Courier Journal & Walter Cronkite Even today, Carol Perkins still remembers and misses having the daily paper in her home, back when most families took what was the state paper, the Louisville Courier-Journal and she remembers the methodical way her Grandfather read it page by page and never complained that there's nothing in the paper. One who read the Courier back then, and relied on a trusted news source like Walter Cronkite, knew more about the world, in far less time, and any news junky could know today.

