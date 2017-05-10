Camp Boyle was located on the outskir...

Camp Boyle was located on the outskirts of Columbia

Camp Boyle was located on the outskirts of Columbia Compiled and edited by Mike Watson Adair County Historian Camp Boyle was named for Brigadier General Jeremiah T. Boyle, who, in January 1862 was commander of the 11th Brigade of the Department of the Ohio. Sometimes called Camp Jerry Boyle, the camp was located on the outskirts of Columbia, Adair County, Kentucky, across Russell Creek, the road that lead toward Campbellsville, eventually crossing the Green River at Tebb's Bend.

