Brian Alexander: Strainer has Russell Creek waterway blocked
Click on headline for story, some thoughts and questions. With photo By Ed Waggener Brian Alexander sent this notice last night, Sat 13 May 2017, at 10:44pmCT, "I just wanted to let kyaker and canoers that a strainer is forming in Russell Creek just below the Henson bottoms between the Bypass bridge and Pelham Bridge.
