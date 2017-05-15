BC Greens gain two more seats in 2017...

BC Greens gain two more seats in 2017 provincial election

It's the first time the province has seen a minority since 1952-1953. The last time a previous governing party won even close to a majority of the popular vote was 1986, when Bill Vander Zalm's Social Credit party earned 49.32 per cent of voter support, virtually dead even with votes cast for the old Liberal and the NDP.

