Awards presented at annual Chamber of Commerece banquet By Linda Waggener "Thank a tourist," speaker Kristen Branscum, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Travel and Tourism, said at the Chamber of Commerce annual Awards Banquet May 16, 2017, "because their visits to Adair County and the money they contribute to the economy put $237 a year into each of your households." This was one of three statistics featured in a game she played prompting the audience with questions about benefits and impact of the tourism industry in the state and specifically in Adair County.

