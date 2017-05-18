Avery Helm, 77, Adair County, KY

Avery Helm, 77, Adair County, KY

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Avery Helm, 77, Adair County, KY He was a highly regarded citizen of Adair County, a farmer, and attended the former Community Church in Columbia, KY. He was the son of the late William Thomas & Esther Keith Helm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 26 min CCRx 163,599
What do you think of a bar with live music 2 hr picklesandpeanuts 27
Looking for 2 or 3 acres for sale 14 hr Leander 2
Tabs 14 hr FBI 5
Lawn mower buy back; reward 17 hr Mowerless 10
Moving mobile home 17 hr They do 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 19 hr Proud Democrat 809
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,251 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC