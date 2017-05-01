Applications being taken for ACHS site council parent-member
By Troy Young, Principal Adair County High School, 526 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY, is now taking nominations for the parent members of site-base for the 2017-2018 school-year. The nomination forms can be picked up at the high school office.
