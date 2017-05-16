Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet is 16 May 2017
Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet is 16 May 2017 By Ellen Zornes, President This is a reminder of the Columbia-Adair Chamber of Commerce annual Awards Banquet Tuesday, May 16, 6pmCT at the Cranmer Dining Center on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College. Tickets are available from the Chamber of Commerce, 201 Burkesville Street.
