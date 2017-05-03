Albert Parent, 92, Green Co., KY/Main...

Albert Parent, 92, Green Co., KY/Maine native

Albert Parent, 92, Green Co., KY/Maine native He was a native of Aroostook County, ME, and a resident of Green County, KY, at the time of his death. He was the son of the late Patrick Parent and Odile Ayotte Parent, and the widower of Constance Parent.

