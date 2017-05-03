Albert Parent, 92, Green Co., KY/Maine native
Albert Parent, 92, Green Co., KY/Maine native He was a native of Aroostook County, ME, and a resident of Green County, KY, at the time of his death. He was the son of the late Patrick Parent and Odile Ayotte Parent, and the widower of Constance Parent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adair co nuisance committee
|50 min
|Mr Twister
|2
|New commonwealth attorney
|1 hr
|1st Amendment Audit
|12
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Pres Donald J Trump
|163,207
|Charles Barnes
|Tue
|Renter
|15
|Kosair & LWC
|May 1
|BillyHumble
|16
|anderson PIZZA (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|Pissed
|23
|gays
|Apr 30
|Enlightened
|30
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC