Adair siblings are honored Rogers Scholars alumni ALUMNI PROFILE: Adair County siblings reflect on Rogers Scholars experience Reprinted with permission from the Alumni News Magazine of the Rogers Scholars Program at The Center for Rural Development There is nearly a 10 year age difference between Adair County siblings Kyle Mann, 22, and Brandi Blackburn, 31, but the brother and sister duo have never been closer. Growing up they had the same drive for success - they both attended the same undergraduate school, the same graduate school, and they both went into the health field for their careers.

