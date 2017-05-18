Adair Fiscal Court special called mee...

Adair Fiscal Court special called meeting 22 May 2017

Adair Fiscal Court special called meeting 22 May 2017 The Adair County Fiscal Court will be having a special called meeting in the basement of the Adair County Courthouse Annex located at 424 Public Square, on Monday, May 22, 2017 at 9amCT. This meeting is open to the public.

