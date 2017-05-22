Adair County office Memorial Day closures
Adair County office Memorial Day closures The offices located in the Adair County Annex, 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY. will be closed Monday, May 29, 2017 to allow county employees the opportunity to celebrate Memorial Day with their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|29 min
|Marty Kauri
|163,750
|Looking for older women
|40 min
|Jay jay
|5
|pva
|1 hr
|Concerned Joe
|1
|But wipping
|1 hr
|Flamily
|2
|Vicki Jeffries
|1 hr
|Percacet
|8
|Car chase in town.
|4 hr
|Pecked a peck
|2
|Flex Appeal
|13 hr
|Really
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC