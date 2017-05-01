Adair Co. Fiscal Court Budget Committee meets Fri 5 May 2017
Adair Co. Fiscal Court Budget Committee meets Fri 5 May 2017 The Adair County Fiscal Court Budget Committee will meet on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 8:30amCT in the basement of the Adair County Annex Building, 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY 42728.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|Pres Donald J Trump
|163,177
|New commonwealth attorney
|7 hr
|Mr Twister
|7
|Charles Barnes
|20 hr
|Renter
|15
|Kosair & LWC
|Mon
|BillyHumble
|16
|anderson PIZZA (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Pissed
|23
|gays
|Sun
|Enlightened
|30
|Loud neighbors
|Apr 30
|Respect
|12
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC