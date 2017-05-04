Adair Co. Dog License Renewals for 2017-18 available 1 Jun 2017
From Adair County Clerk Lisa Greer Adair County dog owners, it's time to renew dog licenses for 2017. Tags will be available starting June 1, 2017, for the dog license year June 2017-May 31, 2018 at the following locations: Tags are $10 for single dog and $25 for kennel licenses.
