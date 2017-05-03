Adair Caregivers Support Group meets ...

Adair Caregivers Support Group meets 03 May 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Adair Caregivers Support Group meets 03 May 2017 The Adair County Caregivers Support Group will meet at 11amCT, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service, 409 Fairground Street, Columbia, KY. Speaker Kentucky State Police Detective Jeremy Smith's topic will be: "How to Avoid Identity Theft and Scams."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr Pikeville Parent 163,891
New commonwealth attorney 9 hr Hmm 5
Kosair & LWC 17 hr BillyHumble 16
anderson PIZZA (Aug '13) Sun Pissed 23
gays Sun Enlightened 30
who is regina? (Dec '07) Sun Crash 13
Loud neighbors Sun Respect 12
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,360 • Total comments across all topics: 280,710,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC