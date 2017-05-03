Adair Caregivers Support Group meets 03 May 2017
Adair Caregivers Support Group meets 03 May 2017 The Adair County Caregivers Support Group will meet at 11amCT, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service, 409 Fairground Street, Columbia, KY. Speaker Kentucky State Police Detective Jeremy Smith's topic will be: "How to Avoid Identity Theft and Scams."
